Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Down 50.9% in January

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IBDRY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.33) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.86) to €11.80 ($12.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Iberdrola Price Performance

Iberdrola stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Iberdrola Cuts Dividend

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

