Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETCMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($14.13) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.63) to €9.70 ($10.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1726 per share. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

