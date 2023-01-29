Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.09, but opened at $27.07. Intel shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 37,992,590 shares traded.
The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.
Intel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.
In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.
Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.
