L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $196.54, but opened at $205.00. L3Harris Technologies shares last traded at $209.73, with a volume of 302,152 shares.
The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.04 and a 200 day moving average of $223.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
