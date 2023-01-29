Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.48, but opened at $47.44. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 27,975 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

CRS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

