Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

HQL stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

