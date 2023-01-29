iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the December 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $25.23.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
