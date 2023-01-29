Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $42.06, but opened at $44.44. Axos Financial shares last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 46,856 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Axos Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

