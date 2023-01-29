Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.37, but opened at $31.05. Hilltop shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 55,562 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $544,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Hilltop by 50.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hilltop by 35.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Stories

