Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the December 31st total of 57,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $27.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 337.82% and a net margin of 93.53%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

