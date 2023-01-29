Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Down 50.7% in January

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Metro Bank Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBNKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Metro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Investec cut Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

