Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 936.0 days.

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Separately, Citigroup cut Wizz Air to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,948.40.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

