WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,265.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$187.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSPOF opened at $127.45 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $138.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

