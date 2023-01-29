Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance
Shares of KSSRF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
Kesselrun Resources Company Profile
