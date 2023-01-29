Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance

Shares of KSSRF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Huronian and Bluffpoint. The company was founded on May 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

