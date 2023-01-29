Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Down 51.6% in January

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $281.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.91. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $179.01 and a 52-week high of $294.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1,188.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

