Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nayax in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nayax’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nayax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NYAX opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $47.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

