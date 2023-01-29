FY2022 Earnings Forecast for indie Semiconductor, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for indie Semiconductor in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for indie Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,478,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,266.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,835 shares of company stock worth $2,792,155. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

