Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GFL. National Bank Financial cut their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $31.49 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.