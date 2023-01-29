Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Blackstone in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.28.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock worth $170,922,646 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

