Cummins Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $16.99 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.84. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $16.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

NYSE CMI opened at $248.69 on Friday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,813 shares of company stock worth $23,048,578. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

