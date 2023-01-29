Rogers Communications to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.72 billion.
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
