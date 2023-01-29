Rogers Communications to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.72 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

