National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$603.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.67 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTS. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.31.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$5.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.02. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 9,308 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$684,369.60. Insiders purchased 22,462 shares of company stock valued at $94,120 in the last three months.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

