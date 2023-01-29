Research Analysts Set Expectations for Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Apollo Global Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $71.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

