Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.37 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after acquiring an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,630,000 after acquiring an additional 266,669 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.