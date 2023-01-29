Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

