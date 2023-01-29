Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Raised by Analyst

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Compass Diversified in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Compass Diversified’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CODI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CODI opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $597.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.37 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 394,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

