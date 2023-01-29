TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for TELUS International (Cda) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for TELUS International (Cda)’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.26 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

NYSE TIXT opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,091,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 421,615 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 57,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

