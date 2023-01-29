Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $21.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $20.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $21.75 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $29.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $32.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $36.38 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.26.

NYSE:ALB opened at $281.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.