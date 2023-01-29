Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Stock Performance
INOD stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.97.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata
About Innodata
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.