Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Innodata Stock Performance

INOD stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

About Innodata

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Innodata by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Innodata by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Innodata by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

