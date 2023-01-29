Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 0.5 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.12. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.70) million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

