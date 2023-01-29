Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWX. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 40,180 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Southwest Gas by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

