Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,141 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,315,000 after buying an additional 123,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 8.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $103.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

