Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $211.17 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.94.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.