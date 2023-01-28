Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

