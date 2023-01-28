Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
NYSE:CARR opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.
Insider Transactions at Carrier Global
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.