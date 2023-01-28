Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

