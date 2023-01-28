AIA Group Ltd Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $434.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $438.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.22 and a 200 day moving average of $323.37.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Articles

