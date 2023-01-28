Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $422.32 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,842,516 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

