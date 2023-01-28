Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 490.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $51.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

