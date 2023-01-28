Prudential Financial Inc. Has $22.72 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396,540 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32,149.8% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,867 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after buying an additional 6,171,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,129 shares of company stock worth $18,714,943. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SLB opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

