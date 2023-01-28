CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 409 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 7,501.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after purchasing an additional 344,316 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in MarketAxess by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,994 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MarketAxess by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $372.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.32. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $390.13.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.09.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

