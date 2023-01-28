Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 297.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after buying an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 373.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 223,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 96.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 327,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 161,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.82.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $322.24 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

