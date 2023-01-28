Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ROK opened at $286.46 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $295.56. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

