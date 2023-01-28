Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $300.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.