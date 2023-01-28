AIA Group Ltd Has $57,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH opened at $300.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

