Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,525,000 after acquiring an additional 124,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 945,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,723,000 after acquiring an additional 139,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $254.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $290.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.68.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

