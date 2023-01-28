Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $254.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $290.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

