Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 402,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Textron by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Textron by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Textron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Textron by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. Textron’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.