AIA Group Ltd Cuts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,798 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

