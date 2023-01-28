Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 583 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $110.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.