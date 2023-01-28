Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $106,850,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1,186.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,081,000 after buying an additional 139,383 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 200.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 160,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,359,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pool by 388.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 501.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 100,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $379.39 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Bank of America began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

